Popular airline begins nonstop service from Orlando to these 3 destinations with fares starting at $48

Pack your bags! Starting this month, travelers can take nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to destinations in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Allegiant said to celebrate the new service, the airline is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $48.

The new routes from Orlando are to the following areas:

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 3, with one-way fares as low as $48

Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning May 16, with one-way fares as low as $64

Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning May 17, with one-way fares as low as $56

"Following great travel demand, we are excited to add MCO to our route map. Florida has proven again and again to be a top vacation destination for Allegiant travelers," Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer., said in a statement. "The addition of flights to/from MCO will offer travelers increased options when planning their vacations and we expect customers will enjoy our unique brand of travel: all-nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections."