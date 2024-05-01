Part of SR-528 in Orlando blocked after deadly crash on Wednesday morning: FHP

Stream FOX 35 Orlando:

A woman was killed after a crash on State Road 528 on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. As a result of the crash, the two right westbound lanes of SR-528 are blocked.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of SR-528, east of the Florida Turnpike in Orlando.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released yet, was driving a 2024 Hyundai Tucson in the outside lane when she failed to stop for the 2015 Ford F-750 box truck in front of her that stopped for traffic ahead. She swerved to the right to try and avoid the box truck, but the front of her vehicle hit the back of the box truck.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 38-year-old man from Orlando, and his passenger, a 33-year-old man, were not injured and remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.