Driver hits 3 cyclists in Winter Garden, leaving 1 critically injured

A Sunday morning bike ride in Winter Garden turned tragic when three cyclists were hit by a driver.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), it happened on Hamlin Groves Trail, west of Tiny Road, around 8:30 a.m.

Daniel Layher drove up on the scene about 20 seconds after impact, he said. He used his car to block traffic and jumped out of the vehicle to help the injured men.

"I know if I were in that position, I’d want somebody to be there to just have someone there," Layher said.

Waiting for first responders, he told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie his first thought was to grab the hand of the most severely injured of the three.

"He had a little blood coming out of his mouth… he wasn’t responding; his eyes were closed, and he was having a difficult time breathing," Layher recalled. "As a Christ follower, all I could do was sit there, hold his hand, and pray with him. I said the police were on their way; they’re coming… just hang in there… you’re going to be fine."

MORE HEADLINES:

According to FHP, a 32-year-old man was driving in the same direction as the cyclists. He swerved from his lane, hitting all three. He remained on the scene.

Two of the men, one aged 60 and the other 53, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The third, FHP reported, was a 66-year-old man who suffered more serious injuries.

"I know the power of prayer; all I could do was pray for this guy – give him some comfort until the paramedics arrive – just hang on," Layher said. "At one point, he opened his eyes a little bit, I saw him gasping for breath."

The unidentified cyclist was trauma alerted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, per FHP.

FOX 35 News is working to get more information about the injured cyclists and how they’re doing.

No word on whether the driver responsible is facing charges.