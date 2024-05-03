$2 million Florida lottery ticket sold at Volusia County gas station

A woman recently claimed a lottery ticket worth $2 million that was purchased at a gas station in Volusia County, officials said.

Lavoncis Armstrong, 64, of Riverdale, Georgia, claimed the top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was sold at the AP Discount, LLC (Citgo gas station) located at 2710 South Ridgewood Avenue in South Daytona.

Armstrong chose to take home her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

The $10 scratch-off game features more than $176 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.51.