Orlando boasts 2 of America's most popular outdoor dining restaurants: report

Two Orlando restaurants are considered to be among some of the most popular restaurants for outdoor dining in America, according to a new report.

OpenTable shared its top 99 most popular outdoor dining spots across the nation – and two of them are right here in Orlando.

This list highlights restaurants that have "delicious food, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences," according to OpenTable. They also said the list is determined by verified diner reviews.

Learn more about these restaurants below.

Columbia Restaurant

With almost 120 years of restaurant experience passed down through generations, the Columbia Restaurant offers foodies delicious Cuban dishes.

Not only does this spot provide great food and service, but they also have a very scenic front patio where guests can overlook the beautiful Lake Rianhard.

This hotspot in located near Walt Disney World at 649 Front St.

They also have six other locations across Florida.

Raglan Road Irish Pub

Want a taste of Ireland from home? Then you have to visit the Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs.

This restaurant gives guests a taste of Ireland with their many Irish-inspired dishes.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Raglan Road Pub

Check out their website to see their full menu and make a reservation.

More Florida restaurants ranked as popular outdoor dining spots

Check out these other restaurants located across Florida that made the list for 2023:

Fort Lauderdale

Louie Bossi Ristorante

Takato Restaurant

Key West

Latitudes Key West

Miami

DOYA

Naples

Alberto's on Fifth

Campiello

Connor's Steak & Seafood - Fort Myers

Del Mar

The Claw Bar

Tallahassee

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach

Tampa

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

Ocean Prime

The Rosemary & Thyme

Ulele

Treasure Coast

Kyle G's Prime Seafood

Check out the full report here.