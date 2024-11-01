Orlando bars, nightclubs hit by curfew, alcohol restrictions following Halloween shooting

A state of emergency has been declared following a shooting in downtown Orlando on Halloween night that left two people dead and several others injured.

In response, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced a one-week 1 a.m. curfew in the downtown entertainment district, requiring residents to head home or to work between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Alcohol sales must also stop by midnight.

"We want a downtown that is fun and vibrant, but brazen criminals have come here, threatening the safety of innocent people," Dyer said, emphasizing the city’s priority on public safety.

Business owners expressed concern over the impact of the restrictions, citing lost revenue on what is historically one of the busiest weekends of the year for downtown.

Nightclub owner Justin Kihano said, "Between 12 and 1, that's when we sell the most amount of product. This could put me in the hole $10-to$15,000."

While he acknowledged the financial strain, Kihano added, "I'm okay with taking the monetary loss if safety comes from that."

The new rules, which come during one of the city's busiest times for nightlife, will be in effect for the next week as city officials assess further safety measures.

