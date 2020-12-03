Oreo's cookie house kit now available for the holidays

article

Oreo lovers rejoice: the cookie house kit is back!

Last year's alternative to gingerbread houses are back on shelves in 2020, letting families build a house made of Oreo cookies.

Oreo’s Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit is being sold by several retailers, including Walmart and Amazon. There's also a mini version in case you're interested.

Prices range from $15 to $23 depending on where you buy it.

Similar to a gingerbread house-making kit, this one includes pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, icing, Oreo cookies, Oreo mini cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels to perfectly decorate your chocolatey holiday house.

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun,” the product description reads.

Instagram user @TheJunkFoodAisle spotted the kit on a CVS store shelf last year, with many Oreo lovers commenting their excitement for the festive DIY treat.

“I would much rather make this than those gingerbread houses,” one person wrote on the post.

Building a gingerbread house has become a time-honored tradition around the holidays with origins dating back as early as the 1600s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Whether you prefer the spiced cookie flavor of gingerbread or the chocolatey goodness of Oreos, building a DIY cookie house is sure to be a fun time had by all.