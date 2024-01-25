Orange County deputy arrested for 'extremely serious' child abuse allegations, sheriff says

Stream FOX 35 News:

An Orange County deputy was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated child abuse, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Tristan Chattic, who was hired in 2015, has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay amid the criminal investigation, the sheriff's office said.

After the criminal investigation is complete, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an administrative investigation.

It was not made immediately clear what Chattic is accused of doing, but Sheriff John Mina said the allegations are "extremely serious."

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty. I have a zero tolerance policy toward child abuse - or any form of domestic violence. These allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public," Sheriff Mina said.

This is a developing story.