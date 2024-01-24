Seminole County baseball coach accused of sending 'obscene images' to minor

A Seminole baseball coach was arrested after he allegedly sent obscene images to a minor in December last year, deputies said.

Joshua Montero, 47, was arrested in Longwood when deputies responded to a lewd and lascivious report on January 16.

Montero reportedly engaged in a text message conversation that began on Instagram and then migrated to text messages from December 21, 2023, to December 22, 2023, where he sent two obscene images to a minor.

Credit: Seminole County Sheriffs Office

Montero also provided instructions to the minor on how and when to delete the photos.

He was arrested on one charge of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment.

His current employment status is unknown.