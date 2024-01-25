Orange County 'elite' baseball coach accused of child sexual abuse, possibly more victims, deputies say

An Orange County ‘elite’ youth baseball coach is accused of child sexual abuse and deputies are searching for more victims.

Julio Cesar Adon Acosta Morgado, 38, was arrested and is awaiting trial for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation charges stemming from Jacksonville, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has since identified juvenile victims of Acosta Morgado who previously lived in Windermere from 2015-2019.

Credit: Orange County Sheriffs Office

Deputies believe due to his work in youth sports, there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

Acosta Morgado allegedly might have a "business" called JC Acosta Sports. He reportedly refers to himself as an "elite" baseball coach who primarily works with children.

Additional victims are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office.