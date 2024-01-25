Florida 'attorney' allegedly cooks up fake crash involving foreign diplomat to swindle grandpa out of $8,000

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man posing as an attorney was arrested after he allegedly swindled a 75-year-old grandfather out of over $8,000 by cooking up an imaginary crash involving his grandson and a Bahamian diplomat – and police are now searching for other potential extortion victims.

Manuel Alfonso Lopez, 36, was charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft after the incident that unfolded days before Christmas, according to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police were made aware of a possible extortion scheme on Dec. 20 after a 75-year-old man said a lawyer who went by the name "Walter Higgins" contacted him, asking him for money related to his grandson's case.

That case, however, was entirely made up, police said.

"Higgins," claiming to be an Allstate attorney, contacted the man from an unknown number and described an imaginary car crash involving the man's grandson. The grandson allegedly collided with a Bahamian diplomat working on a narcotics case while driving over the speed limit without a seatbelt, according to the arrest affidavit. "Higgins" demanded $600 for the grandson's release and later escalated it to $8,000, claiming he could face criminal charges.

Despite failed attempts to reach his grandson, the man agreed to pay, according to the affidavit. He sent his wife for a $600 cashier's check and remained on the line with "Higgins," who continuously gave excuses as to why the man couldn't speak with his grandson. Eventually, a conversation with the grandson happened – but it was an impostor.

Under stress, the man believed it was his grandson and agreed to pay the escalated $8,000, according to police.

Related article

After agreeing to pay, "Higgins" instructed the man on how to organize the money. He was told to place $1,000 in nine small envelopes and $280 in another, all inside a yellow envelope with specific details including an address, policy number, code and the words "secret documents," according to the affidavit.

"Higgins" claimed that a federal courier, later identified as Alfonso Lopez, would pick it up, police said.

Alfonso Lopez, masked and wearing a black hat, arrived minutes before 7 p.m. "Higgins" remained on the phone during the pick-up, even requesting verification from Alfonso Lopez. The man, wary of handing money to a stranger, asked Lopez to lower his mask and took a photo. Simultaneously, the man's wife photographed Alfonso Lopez's license plate without him noticing, police said.

Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department

After taking the envelope, Alfonso Lopez left and "Higgins" hung up. The man, finally reaching his real grandson, realized the scam and reported it to the police. Police traced Alfonso Lopez to his address in Oakland Park after the scam was reported.

The next day, "Higgins" called again claiming the "federal courier" was scared and hadn't delivered the money. Within 45 minutes, a woman was at the man's door with the cash he handed to Alfonso Lopez the day before. Police, using photos taken earlier, verified the returned bills.

"Higgins" told the man to tell police that the money was returned, but police told the grandpa not to engage further.

RELATED : Florida deputies warn public after resident falls victim to $10,000 scam

Surveillance was set up at Alfonso Lopez's home in Broward County, leading to his arrest on Jan. 10 during a traffic stop after he traveled into Miami-Dade County. During a post-Miranda interview, Alfonso Lopez initially claimed he didn't know what was inside the envelope, but then admitted to seeing the money.

Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department

"Mr. Alfonso Lopez's story regarding the day of the incident was inconsistent and he kept changing the facts," police said.

Alfonso Lopez said the money was returned, so "everything should be okay," the affidavit said.

He was charged and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police said they believe Alfonso Lopez has carried out this type of extortion scheme throughout the Miami-Dade County area in the past, and is urging anyone who has information or is a victim to contact police. You can contact the Miami-Dade Police Department Organized Crimes Bureau's Economic Crimes Secton at 305-994-1000.