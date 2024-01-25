Orange County karate instructor arrested after inappropriately touching 15-year-old girl, deputies say

article

A karate instructor at an Orange County martial arts studio has found himself behind bars after he allegedly touched a 15-year-old girl's covered genitalia during camp, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Gino Lucciano Carrera Servin was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery and lewd/lascivious molestation of someone under 18 years old after the incident that happened during the week of March 12, 2023, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carrera Servin, 28, a chief instructor at Victory Martial Arts in Windermere, offered the 15-year-old girl a job a few months after she received her black belt, the affidavit said. She attended Victory Martial Arts beginning in 2021.

She accepted the job and told deputies that "they got close" and he "confided her personal issues in her," the affidavit said. During one day of camp, the girl said that Carrera Servin put his hand on her thigh and touched her covered genitalia, according to the affidavit. She pushed his hand away and stood up, and he allegedly tried to put his hand down the back of her pants.

That's when the girl pushed him away and left to work with other students.

RELATED HEADLINES :

Last week, deputies conducted a follow-up interview with the accuser. She gave deputies access to her Instagram account and they messaged Carrera Servin. He asked to switch the conversation to Snapchat, so the girl gave deputies to her account.

"During the messaging, the suspect admitted to touching the victim inappropriately and apologized," the affidavit said.

Carrera Servin remains in custody in Orange County on $8,500 bond. He is still listed as the chief instructor on the martial arts studio's website as of Wednesday.