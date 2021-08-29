Orange County Schools to begin mask mandate on Monday

The mask mandate at Orange County schools is set to begin on Monday.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear masks for the entire school day.

The mandate will last at least through October.

The only students who can be exempt from the mandate are those with a medical condition. They must provide a doctor’s note.

