Several Central Florida schools to hold emergency meetings on mask policies

Orange County students will be required to wear a mask without an opt-out option starting on Monday and other Central Florida school districts could follow suit.

Since a judge ruled on Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis cannot restrict school mask mandates, school districts are now planning to hold emergency meetings to discuss their face covering policies.

On Monday, the Lake County School superintendent is meeting with health officials to prepare a recommendation for the school board.

Brevard and Osceola County school boards have emergency meetings planned for Monday where they will discuss their mask policies and could potentially make changes. Volusia County has an emergency meeting planned for Tuesday.

The Brevard County School District spokesperson says they're ready to adjust to a new policy if it came to that.

"It’s a fair thing to think that they may take a vote at some point during that meeting, and whatever happens the school district from the administration down to the principals will be ready to react and implement any changes that may happen following Monday’s meeting," said Russell Bruhn, chief strategic communications officer for Brevard County.

Some parents with children at Orange County Public Schools say they're happy with the district's changes to the mask policy.

"I feel much better. I think it will help protect more of the kids, students and faculty," said Amanda Wilson, an OCPS parent. "Once the numbers really started jumping up and she had several people in school who were out for quarantine, or who actually got COVID, we were pretty nervous that it was optional. Once they came out with the mandate, we were happy to have that back in place."

But, others would like the opt-option back.

Misty Griffin, with the Orange County chapter of the national conservative group Moms for Liberty, argues it should be the parents' choice, not the school districts.

"It’s just all about being able to choose what’s best for our kids. That’s the most important thing right now and parents are angry and they’re upset because they’re not able to make the best choice for their child," said Griffin said.