'Look at all of them!': Manatees swim up to Florida charter boat captain

An amazing moment was caught on camera recently when some friendly manatees swam up to a boat captain in Florida.

Brian Senesac, Charter Captain for Island Marine Rentals, was at John's Pass in Madiera Beach when four manatees were spotted swimming just inches away from him.

"Look at all of them!" he says in the video. "This is something else."

The manatees slowly swim around Senesac before moving on.

"I’ve experienced some cool stuff in my career but nothing like this!"

So far this year, Florida has already recorded 890 manatee deaths. Congressman Darren Soto is co-sponsoring a bill that would put manatees back on the endangered species list.

