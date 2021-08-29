Parents to protest mask mandate in schools on Monday in Orange County

On Monday, a 60-day mask mandate takes place in Orange County.

Some parents are planning a protest outside the Orange County Public Schools administration building in Downtown Orlando from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, protesting the mask mandate in schools.

It's all part of the "Orange County Black Out."

It’s a move banning the mask mandate in schools.

Congressional candidate Willie Montague said, "We’re asking parents to take that stand and not send them to school to show the school board that it is the choice of the parents."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says only a small percentage of students have protested the mask mandate in schools.

"It’s concerning but I know the majority of parents are not going to send their child to school without masks," he said.

Mayor Demings' wife, Congresswoman Val Demings, says local leaders should be taking care of their communities rather than state leaders.

"Let’s leave it to the local leaders."

Students could face anything from a verbal warning to in-school suspension for failing to wear a mask in school.

"The school district certainly has the authority to discipline students who fail to comply with their student code of conduct and various policies. And so, that’s something that will play itself out."

Montague says he's working with a group called Mom's For Liberty to take court action.

"We do plan on seeking legal action."

Advertisement

And on Tuesday, students are asked to go to school without their masks on.