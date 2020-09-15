Orange County schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

The Orange County School District is giving parents a new tool for tracking coronavirus cases at schools.

The district has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard with daily updates.

Officials say the number of confirmed cases by school and date will be updated every night at midnight. Right now 115 cases have been reported since schools reopened.

The dashboard gives parents, employees and the public a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases on campus since the start of face-to-face learning on August 21.

Less than two weeks ago, Olympia High School saw a COVID-19 outbreak and the district decided to shut down the school.

“156 were exposed to these positive cases. Six positive," Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said. "One case still pending. The 156 include, by the way, 15 staff members and then 135 other students were exposed to these individuals and one bus driver.”

Since those six positive cases were initially reported, two more students and one staff member have tested positive.

Orange County health officials say some of the positive students can all be tied to the same high school birthday party.

Following the shutdown, the district coordinated COVID-19 testing on the high school campus specifically for staff, students and parents.

All of those contacted during the tracing investigation are still under quarantine. Olympia High School is expected to reopen on Monday.

During this shutdown, students and staff are continuing their school year online.