Central Florida universities warn against large gatherings amid pandemic, could lead to suspensions

Stetson University in DeLand and the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando are warning students that large gatherings could lead to suspension from the schools.

“We made it clear to students before they came back that if you hosted a large gathering, there was a potential that you could be suspended for the semester,” said Lua Hancock, Vice President for Campus Life and Student Success at Stetson University. She said students who attend parties could get in trouble as well and that the school is already cracking down. “The first weekend we were open, we were aware of two small gatherings and the students who hosted them was suspended until we could put them through the conduct process until we could figure out what to do.

As of Wednesday, the school had 57 cases of COVID-19, including some linked to a fraternity. A spokesperson did not release the name but said members were isolating after some tested positive.

Over at UCF, the school warned students it must follow city and county ordinances along with the school’s policies when it comes to gatherings. It said all in-person gatherings must be approved and virtual gatherings are preferred when possible.

Maribeth Ehasz, Vice President of Student Development and Enrollment Services said in part that “I want everyone to understand that knowingly and willingly breaking the rules in our policy or the Student Code of Conduct comes with consequences, which can be as severe as removal from housing or campus.”

