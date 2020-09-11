Orange County parents have until Sept. 18 to change child's learning option

article

Orange County parents who would like to switch their kid's learning option will need to do it by next Friday.

The school district is giving parents until Sept. 18 to swap their child's learning plan or stick with the one they have now for the next 9-week term.

"If your child is attending school through LaunchED@Home they can change to Face-to-Face. If your child is attending Face-to-Face they can switch to LaunchED@Home," the school district posted on Facebook.

To make the change, parents must contact the school their child attends by Sept. 18 so that the school can prepare for the changes.