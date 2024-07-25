Major Buc-ee's location set to open minutes from Florida border

article

Great news for travelers! Buc-ee's just unveiled the opening timeline for its biggest Georgia location yet, and it's conveniently located about a half-hour north of the Florida-Georgia state line.

Brunswick, located in coastal Georgia, will soon be home to the Peach State's newest travel center off Interstate 95 at State Highway 99 come June 2025, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday. Brunswick is located about an hour north of Jacksonville, and just under 40 miles north of the Florida border.

This marks the third – and largest – Buc-ee's location in Georgia. It'll have 500 parking spots, 120 gas pumps and bring 200 new jobs to the area. Construction began in late January, according to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

Both the Calhoun and Warner Robins locations are about 53,000 square feet. This Glynn County location is being built using the travel giant's biggest store model outside the state of Texas, which is 74,000 square feet.

That's how big the location coming to Ocala will be.

LULING, TEXAS - JUNE 12: An entrance to the Buc-ee's convenience store on June 12, 2024 in Luling, Texas. The Texas-based convenience store and gas stop, Buc-ee's has become the world's largest convenience store with over 100 gas pumps and a 75,000 s Expand

Highway construction near the Ocala travel center is expected to begin at the end of 2024 or early 2025, a Buc-ee's spokesperson previously told FOX 35. An opening date or timeline hasn't been revealed yet, but it typically takes about 16 months from groundbreaking to construct a travel center location.

That means the Ocala Buc-ee's could open as early as mid-2026 using this timeline.