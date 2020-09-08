Over 400 students and faculty members in quarantine after Osceola County Schools report 36 COVID-19 cases

article

Over 400 students and faculty members in Osceola County are in quarantine after the school district reported 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19, county officials said.

The newest COVID-19 incident report from Osceola County Schools outlines confirmed cases and exposure for the week of August 31st.

The report shows that there are 36 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and school personnel in the county. As a result, 395 students and 25 personnel have been asked to quarantine due to exposure.

The affected schools can be found in the document below:

New reports from Osceola County Schools are released every Monday.

