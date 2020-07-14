Orange County School Board to vote on reopening plan on Friday
The Orange County School District is proposing three options for fall.
Reopening Florida schools: Here's the plan for your child's district
The Florida Department of Education is ordering districts to reopen all brick and mortar schools five days a week and offer full services starting in August.
Central Florida parents struggle to choose back to school plan
Some school districts, like Orange, Volusia and Brevard Counties need to finalize their back-to-school plans. Osceola and Seminole county school districts have a plan.
‘Science should not stand in the way’ of schools reopening, says White House press secretary
Health experts have expressed concern over schools reopening in the fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Florida school prepares outdoor classroom to prevent COVID-19 spread among students
Volusia County schools delay vote on reopening plans
The next school board meeting will be next Tuesday.
2 football players at Florida high school test positive for COVID-19, 36 others quarantined, officials say
33 other students and five adults have to be quarantined because they have made contact with the infected students, the school district confirmed.
Reopening schools: When Central Florida school districts plan to bring students back
Brevard County approves school reopening plan, considers delaying start date
Right now, the start date is August 11, but, many teachers in Brevard County want the board to move that date back to August 31.
Lake County School District confirms student in summer program tests positive for coronavirus
The Lake County School District announced on Tuesday that a student enrolled in a summer program at Leesburg Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.
Seminole County approves back-to-school plan with start date of Aug. 17
The Seminole County School District approved back-to-school plans and delayed the beginning of the 2020 year during a workshop and special school meeting on Tuesday.
Orange County Public Schools lays out proposed plan for 2020-2021 school year
A number of school districts in Central Florida are finalizing reopening plans and dates. Meanwhile, federal officials say schools can reopen, but hotspots such as Florida should take special precautions and yield to local leadership.
Osceola County delays school start date to Aug. 24
The Osceola County School District has decided to delay the start of the school year to Aug. 24.
Broward County superintendent pushes for full online classes if coronavirus cases don't decline
Officials in Broward County, Florida are not optimistic that coronavirus cases will decline low enough to reopen schools at the start of the semester and will have 100 percent online classes if the numbers don't improve soon.
County-by-County: What each Central Florida school district is proposing for the upcoming school year
Several school districts across Central Florida are presenting multiple options for returning to school, including both in-school learning and distance learning
Feds push for school to reopen as local districts finalize plans
Polk County schools delay in-person start date amid teachers' push to start strictly online
School board members with Polk County Schools voted to delay the start of the school year at Tuesday night's meeting despite teachers protesting outside the meeting and urging the district to begin the school year strictly online.
Here's what in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic looks like in one Florida county
Marion County Public Schools are already doing in-person summer school.
Orange County to discuss pushing back start of school year
Classes could resume August 21.
Florida schools set to reopen next month: What happens when someone inside the building gets coronavirus?
Many of us have seen the images: Lines stretching for miles and people waiting for hours to get a COVID-19 test.