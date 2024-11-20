Orange County mayor calls for return of $2 million in election funds used for scholarships

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is demanding the return of $2 million in leftover election funds, which he says were improperly used by Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean for scholarships.

Gilzean directed the money to Valencia College and CareerSource Central Florida, but Demings contends the allocation was not appropriate and wants the funds returned to the county.

"After our legal review and various issues, it became clear to me that it was an inappropriate use and designation of county funds," Demings said during Tuesday’s Orange County Commission meeting.

The county is now exploring legal options to recover the money, which has sparked frustration among commissioners.

"It’s just unfortunate that it’s a fellow constitutional officer engaged in this conduct," Commissioner Mike Scott said.

Karen Castor Dentel, who will succeed Gilzean as Supervisor of Elections on January 7, criticized the decision in a statement to FOX 35, calling the use of taxpayer funds "deeply concerning."

"I’m hopeful this matter will be resolved, and the funds returned to the county as required by law, before I take office," Dentel said. "However, if a satisfactory resolution is not reached, I am prepared to work with my legal counsel from day one of my administration to ensure those dollars are returned to their rightful owners—the taxpayers of Orange County."

Demings added that if Gilzean does not return the money, he expects Dentel to take action once she assumes office.

The county’s legal team is now evaluating additional measures to ensure the funds are restored to the county’s budget.

