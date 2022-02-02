Orange County leaders provide latest data on coronavirus Orange County leaders are providing an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers, vaccinations, and the county's response to the pandemic.





Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide an update on COVID-19 and the County’s response. Efforts to monitor Omicron, along with an update on testing and vaccinations.

This is the first coronavirus update from Mayor Demings since he himself tested positive for the virus last month. Demings said he is fully vaccinated and boosted and experienced mild symptoms after his positive status was confirmed on Jan. 18.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond will present the latest on the Tourist Development Tax collections and deliver the report for December 2021.

