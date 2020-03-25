Stocks tumble as unemployment spikes on coronavirus layoffs
The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 1.3 percent when trading begins.
Port Canaveral to temporarily furlough cruise operation employees until May 30
The furlough takes effect Friday and is expected to last until May 30, 2020 pending the resumption of cruise line operations at Port Canaveral.
Duke seeks to cut customer bills in May
Pointing to an “unprecedented national emergency” caused by COVID-19, Duke Energy Florida on Thursday proposed giving customers a break on their May electric bills.
Experts weigh in on what to do if you can't pay your bills
People out of work or on reduced hours are worried about how they're going to pay their bills, but experts say there is help out there.
White House considering direct payments to hospitals to cover COVID-19 treatment for uninsured
The news came the same day that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 million for the first time.
Unemployment claims skyrocket in Florida, as 5.8 million make claims nationwide
For Florida, the number of claims filed online for the week ending March 28 was up more than 200 percent from the prior week.
Social Security recipients who don’t file taxes will get automatic stimulus payments, Treasury says
Social Security recipients that they will not have to file a tax return in order to receive a stimulus check.
Lose your job? Furloughed? Expert gives advice on how to pay your bills
It’s the first of the month and bills due. So what do you if COVID-19 has you suddenly unemployed, furloughed, or unable to pay up?
Coronavirus Crisis: Experts discuss impact on real estate market
As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, many people are worried about the future of the real estate market.
FBI warns of Costco coronavirus stimulus check scam
Scammers are sending fake text messages offering 'stimulus check' deals from the big-box store.
Better Business Bureau warns of ‘mandatory online COVID-19 test’ text message scam
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a warning to individuals involving a text message scam impersonating government agencies in an attempt to obtain sensitive information.
Coronavirus stimulus FAQ: Who gets stimulus money? Will paper checks be issued? When will it come?
Here are some frequently-asked coronavirus stimulus package questions, answered.
Billionaire Mark Cuban on COVID-19 crisis: This is the time to care for employees, not stakeholders
Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban has been very vocal regarding the delay in the stimulus package to help the nation's economy stay afloat amid the pandemic. Here's the full interview with FOX 11.
Florida man warning others after getting fake coronavirus stimulus check in mail
The fake check has the line 'Stimulus Relief Program' printed in the top left corner and is made out for more than $3,000.
People behind in child support payments may not qualify for coronavirus stimulus check
Individuals who are overdue on child support payments should not expect to receive a stimulus check according to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Internet providers offering help to low-income families
Three million children in the United States do not have home internet access, according to the Associated Press.
White House, Senate reach late-night deal on massive $2T coronavirus stimulus package
The White House and Senate leaders reached a deal shortly after midnight Wednesday on a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, capping off days of heated negotiations that had nearly been derailed by last-minute demands from House Democrats.