'Homes for Our Troops' builds accessible housing for disabled veterans

‘This organization saves lives'

What we know:

Homes for Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting injured post-9/11 veterans, is actively building specially adapted homes for disabled service members across the U.S., including Central Florida. On Monday, the organization hosted a major fundraiser—a golf tournament at Tranquilo Golf Course in Orlando—aimed at increasing its reach. HFOT has already built over 400 mortgage-free homes and aims to assist the 1,800 veterans who still qualify for help.

What we don't know:

While HFOT has made a clear impact, it's unclear how soon the organization can reach its goal of building homes for all qualified veterans. Additionally, details about how long veterans must wait to receive a home or the specific criteria for qualification were not shared in the coverage. The timeline for expansion and the projected number of homes to be built in Florida remain open questions.

The backstory:

Army Captain Bobby Withers was severely injured by a landmine in Afghanistan in 2010, resulting in the loss of his legs. Following intensive rehabilitation at Walter Reed, he returned to a home in Ocoee, Florida, that was not built to accommodate his new physical challenges. HFOT stepped in and provided him with an adapted home in Winter Garden. His story represents one of many in the post-9/11 veteran community dealing with life-altering injuries from combat.

Big picture view:

Florida, home to many retired and active service members, plays a central role in the nationwide effort to provide accessible housing for wounded veterans. The presence of senior military figures like Lt. General Dave Melcher and robust local support highlight the state’s commitment to veteran welfare. Beyond just housing, the impact of HFOT extends into economic and family stability—with increases in employment rates among veterans and their caregivers, and over 280 children born to veterans in HFOT homes since 2010.

What they're saying:

Since its founding, Homes for Our Troops has built over 400 homes designed to meet the specific needs of disabled veterans, providing mortgage-free housing with accessible kitchens, bathrooms, and more. The goal is to construct homes for the 1,800 veterans who currently qualify.

"After moving into these homes, the employment rate of veterans doubles, and the employment rate of spouses and caregivers more than triples," said Tom Landwermeyer, president of Homes for Our Troops.

Army Capt. Bobby Withers, who was injured by a landmine in Afghanistan in 2010, expressed his gratitude for the program, saying, "This organization saves lives. It gives veterans the best chance to not only survive their injuries but thrive in ways they never thought possible."

What you can do:

Read more about Homes for Our Troops and how you can help here.

