Florida woman sues SeaWorld after large palm tree branch falls on her during wedding, lawsuit says

A Florida woman is suing SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment after she claims to have been hit and concussed by a falling palm tree branch while at a wedding in Discovery Cove, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County on Wednesday obtained by FOX 35.

Donna Montesanti was a business invitee at a wedding at Discovery Cove on Nov. 17, her attorney, Richard Russo of Morgan & Morgan, said in the filing. As Montesanti was preparing to make a toast, she stepped away a short distance, and that's when she heard a "crack" as a "large branch broke loose from a palm tree about 50 feet above," the lawsuit said.

The palm tree branch reportedly hit her in the head, neck and shoulders, causing a concussion and other permanent injuries, according to the lawsuit.

"It is well known in Florida that royal palm trees must be routinely maintained and cut or they will shed themselves causing very dangerous falls onto people below," the lawsuit said.

Montesanti and her lawyer say Discovery Cove and SeaWorld Parks failed to maintain the premises and also failed to warn of any dangerous conditions about which it knew or should have known about.

As a result of the incident, Montesanti reportedly suffered "bodily and terminal injury," physical and mental pain and suffering, "disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience," and other permanent or continuing consequences. She's seeking at least $50,000 in damages and a trial by jury.

According to Discovery Cove's website, wedding packages are available at the park. These packages offer guests "a paradise of rocky lagoons surrounded by lush landscaping, intricate coral reefs, waterfalls, gleaming white sandy beaches and countless animal interactions." Furthermore, guests stroll through a "lush nature trail" upon arrival.

FOX 35 reached out to SeaWorld and Discovery Cove for comment about the lawsuit.