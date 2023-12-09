Family files lawsuit against Universal Orlando alleging child's mother was injured in fall from ride

A family is suing Universal Orlando over an alleged injury at a popular ride at Islands of Adventure, FOX 35 News has confirmed.

The family claims their daughter suffered "extreme emotional trauma" after witnessing her mother fall off the Caro-Seuss-El ride at Seuss Landing. The incident reportedly happened on June 14, 2022.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, the family alleges that the mother has permanent injuries she received while trying to get off the ride. The full lawsuit has been published below:

The family claimed Universal had no warning signs advising of the dangerous condition and/or falling hazard.

The family is seeking $50,000 in damages and have demanded a jury trial.

FOX 35 News reached out to Universal for comment Monday morning. We're waiting to hear back.