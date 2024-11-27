Orange County Elections Supervisor addresses scholarship controversy

Glen Gilzean will only be Orange County's elections supervisor for the rest of the year, but it will be a busy few weeks.

He has been in the middle of a controversy since deciding to use unspent dollars to start a scholarship fund at Valencia College.

"I think the issue we have is the fact we did everything legally, and they're mad, and for the life of me it's just raw politics, just raw politics," Gilzean said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is demanding Gilzean return the $2 million in leftover election funds, which he said Gilzean improperly used for scholarships. Gilzean said state law gave him the right to use the money as he saw fit.

"We had six elections in six-and-a-half months, flawlessly. If this is the one thing they're trying to make a dust-up on, so be it."

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gilzean to the election supervisor job. Gilzean claimed Mayor Demings wouldn't be against using the money this way if a democrat handed Gilzean the job.

"They're upset because Glen Gilzean was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. I did everything under the law, and they're mad because I was the one who created it."

County officials said they expected the mayor to discuss the situation again at the next county commission meeting, this Tuesday. Valencia College officials said they were ready to return the funding.

In a statement, the county's incoming Supervisor of Elections, Karen Castor Dentel, said: "The misappropriation of… taxpayer funds by the current supervisor of elections is deeply concerning. I'm hopeful this matter will be resolved, and the funds returned to the county as required by law, before I take office on January 7. However, if a satisfactory resolution is not reached, I am prepared to work with my legal counsel from day one of my administration to ensure those dollars are returned to their rightful owners — the taxpayers of Orange County."

