Orange County correctional officer accused of beating pregnant woman

article

An Orange County correctional officer has been arrested on a charge of battery after authorities said he beat up a pregnant female.

In a statement from Orange County Corrections, they said Officer Evince Clermond was taken into custody on Dec. 8 by Casselberry Police on a domestic violence-related charge of aggravated battery.

"He was released from the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on his own recognizance later the same day," Orange County Corrections said.

Clermond has been placed on relief of duty without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. No other information was immediately released, including the relationship between Clermond and the victim.

Clermond has been with the Orange County Corrections Department since March 2016.

MORE NEWS:

Officials: Man arrested after battering, killing girlfriend at former DeLand motel

Advertisement

Man punches Walmart holiday shopper for 'taking too long' in checkout line, police say

Four great white sharks pinged off the coast of Florida

Police: Dad with history of fatal accidental shooting charged in 2nd accidental shooting of daughter, 9