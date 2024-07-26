10 arrested in Lakeland house party bust, deputies say

Ten people, including eight teenagers, were arrested after a house party was busted in Lakeland this week, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies who were in the Country Club Lane area of Crystal Lake in Lakeland on Tuesday were told by residents that a rental home had become a nuisance house that was often filled with teens "at all hours of the night," the sheriff's office said.

The home was being rented by Sandra Gross, 59, who was eventually arrested for several charges related to drug possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after deputies said eight teens were discovered throughout her house on Wednesday. Here's a look at her charges, according to online jail records:

Possession of marijuana under 20 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Allowing an open house party

Fugitive of justice (Tennessee)

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (8 counts)

Possession of a suspended driver's license

Maintaining a residence for drug use

Deputies also found a Crown Royal bag with weed inside in the living room and a grinder with marijuana on a bedside table.

As deputies conducted their investigation in the home, a man, identified as 23-year-old My'Eyeland Johnson, arrived to pick up his nephew.

"Despite multiple lawful orders to vacate the property, Johnson refused and was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

My’Eyeland Johnson was arrested and charged with resisting arrest. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Eight other people, all ages 13 to 17, were also arrested and face numerous charges, including possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of felony probation, burglary and battery on a law enforcement officer. They were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Sheriff Grady Judd issued the following statement after the incident:

"I want to extend my deepest thanks to the residents of this community for their vigilance. Your willingness to ‘see something and say something’ about this suspicious activity has been instrumental in our efforts to maintain safety and order. Together, we can continue to protect our neighborhoods and ensure a secure environment for everyone. Your partnership with law enforcement is invaluable, and we are committed to working alongside you to uphold the peace and security of our community."