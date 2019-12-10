Four great white sharks pinged off the coast of Florida

OSEARCH says that four great white sharks have pinged off the coast of Florida recently.

Three of the the sharks -- Cabot, Sydney, and Ironbound -- were pinged on the radar all within days of eachother off the coast of Jacksonville.

"Water temps in the area are 65-67 degrees, the upper end of the sweet spot for white sharks," OSEARCH tweeted.

On Dec. 4, OSEARCH retweeted a photo from Great White Montauk showing that Nova pinged off the coast of Daytona Beach.

"Last year at this time he was in the SAME place! Coincidence? It doesn't seem like it!"