Officials: Man arrested after battering, killing girlfriend at former DeLand motel

City officials announced on Tuesday that the victim of an aggravated battery has died.

The DeLand Police Department reported that 31-year-old Christopher Parker was arrested and charged with after his girlfriend was found battered and unconscious on Friday night. The woman was in a room at a former motel, suffering from light-threatening injuries and was unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The City of DeLand later confirmed that the woman died.

Parker was originally charged with aggravated battery and violation of probation. According to police, witnesses heard screaming about 30 minutes prior to calling police. It has not been announced yet if more charges will be filed, but a news conference will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Parker is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond.

