OIA, AdventHealth Centra Care to offer COVID-19 testing at airport

Orlando International Airport is collaborating with AdventHealth Centra Care to offer access to a COVID-19 testing clinic at the airport.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board approved the plan during its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The testing clinic is being set up as a part of the concession program and will be located pre-security on the airport’s third level. It will provide a convenient testing opportunity for both travelers and the airport employee base, as well as the Central Florida community.

“We have partnered with one of the largest health care providers in Central Florida in order to ensure a safe operating environment at the Aviation Authority facilities,” said Phil Brown, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO. “As travel increases, with certain destinations requiring COVID-19 testing prior to arrival, having an on-site clinic will enable us to better serve our customers and the community.”

The COVID-19 testing clinic will be located at the West End of the Main Terminal, utilizing “move-in-ready” space that has become available, GOAA says. It is projected to open in late December.

“We are pleased to work with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to assist with COVID-19 rapid testing at the Orlando International Airport this holiday season, as we all work together to continue to keep our travelers and visitors safe in one of the nation’s largest destination hubs,” said Dr. Scott Brady, President, AdventHealth Centra Care.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) was the busiest airport in Florida and the 10th busiest in the U.S. with more than 50 million annual passengers.