Ocala teacher arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to student
OCALA, Fla. -
An Ocala teacher has been arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student on Snapchat, according to police.
Isaiah Paige, 25, a physical education teacher at First Assembly Christian School in Ocala, was taken into custody earlier this afternoon after investigators received a tip from a concerned parent.
Isaiah Paige, 25, is charged with possession of child pornography, promoting sexual performance by a child, offense against a student by an authority figure, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication dev
Authorities say the parent discovered the messages and explicit photos while checking her daughter's phone for safety.
Paige faces several felony charges, including possession of child pornography, promoting sexual performance by a child, offense against a student by an authority figure, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Police urge parents to monitor their children's electronic devices as a precaution.
