Ocala Paddock Mall shooting: Man returns alleged gunman's hat taken from crime scene, police say

The man accused of snatching the alleged Paddock Mall gunman's hat from the crime scene has been identified, according to an update from Ocala police on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ocala Police Department released photos of the man who allegedly took the red hat from the crime scene, but have since removed them from social media after he came forward.

"The man who took the red hat has been identified and is cooperating with us. We now have the hat in our possession," police said. "We are continuing our ongoing search for Albert Shell Jr. We appreciate you all for sharing our messages."

Police released the photos of the alleged hat-taker on social media days after they threatened to arrest him if he did not come forward.

"This is a message to the person who took the shooter's red hat from the crime scene. That hat may contain valuable DNA evidence, and we need it back. We urge you to do the right thing and come forward immediately. Time is of the essence," police said. "If you do not return the hat within the next few hours, we will release your picture on our social media and to the news media outlets, and you will be arrested with a felony charge of tampering with evidence."

Police are also still searching for the alleged shooter, Albert Shell Jr. They're offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information of his location that will lead to his arrest. This $10,000 reward was upped from the original $5,000.

On Saturday, Shell Jr. allegedly opened fire at the mall, killing a man and shooting a woman in the leg.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-656-6137 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at ocalacrimestoppers.com.