Ocala mall shooting suspect: Reward doubles for Florida suspect accused of killing man

The Ocala Police Department has announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing another man inside Ocala Paddock Mall.

Officials are looking for suspect, Albert Shell Jr., who is wanted on charges on premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

Shell is accused of firing shots inside the mall Saturday around 3:40 p.m.

A man – later identified as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron – was found dead inside the mall. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg and taken to the hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Others were injured during the chaos after the shooting erupted, police said.

Ocala Police are also searching for the person who took the alleged shooter's hat from the Paddock Mall. They said the hat may contain DNA evidence.



