Orange County Comptroller to investigate Supervisor of Elections Office over spending
ORLANDO, Fla. - There has been a lot of back and forth between Orange County and its election supervisor's office.
The next moves will come from the comptroller's office. County Comptroller Phil Diamond and his team will be spending the next couple of weeks looking at where all the elections office money is being spent.
Orange County Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean posted a picture on social media Wednesday, directed at Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, showing both a box of donuts and several sealed envelopes. These were envelopes apparently contained the office's financial records, which Comptroller Diamond will be investigating.
"It's not all the records that we've asked for, but we made a request for some of the other records. We appreciate his cooperation in sending those records over and the next step is going to be to look at what we've received," Diamond said in an interview.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the county said the elections office would not get another dime until they got the documents they needed from Gilzean.
Gilzean replied that he had sent them, but there had been a problem with the elections office sending the records by email. The file sizes were too big for the comptroller's office system to accept, so they had to collect them in-person.
MORE STORIES:
- Florida woman accused of drowning teen daughter in bathtub indicted on murder charge
- Florida corrections officer stabbed during group attack by prison inmates: FDC
- Port Orange councilman sworn in amid controversy over alleged DUI
- $182M cocaine bust lands 6 suspected ‘high seas’ smugglers in federal custody: USCG
- Who is Brian Thompson? UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in targeted attack
Diamond said they'd be counting every penny.
"We're going to be looking at transactions, bank statements, payee information as far as where funds were spent."
Gilzean's leadership of the elections office has been under more scrutiny since he pledged millions of unused dollars in his budget for a community college scholarship and other activities. Diamond said an informant had stepped forward telling them about even more money that went to a nonprofit.
"There was something in excess of a million dollars given to a nonprofit organization. We don't have all the facts about that."
Diamond is going to be at the county commission meeting on Dec. 17 with an update on their latest findings. Mayor Demings said the commission would wait for more details before making their next moves.
"Until the Orange County Comptroller has the opportunity to review the records, I can't really make any statements further than that. The people of Orange County deserve to know the facts about how taxpayer dollars are being spent," Diamond added.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV