Orange County Comptroller to investigate Supervisor of Elections Office over spending

There has been a lot of back and forth between Orange County and its election supervisor's office.

The next moves will come from the comptroller's office. County Comptroller Phil Diamond and his team will be spending the next couple of weeks looking at where all the elections office money is being spent.

Orange County Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean posted a picture on social media Wednesday, directed at Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, showing both a box of donuts and several sealed envelopes. These were envelopes apparently contained the office's financial records, which Comptroller Diamond will be investigating.

"It's not all the records that we've asked for, but we made a request for some of the other records. We appreciate his cooperation in sending those records over and the next step is going to be to look at what we've received," Diamond said in an interview.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the county said the elections office would not get another dime until they got the documents they needed from Gilzean.

Gilzean replied that he had sent them, but there had been a problem with the elections office sending the records by email. The file sizes were too big for the comptroller's office system to accept, so they had to collect them in-person.

Diamond said they'd be counting every penny.

"We're going to be looking at transactions, bank statements, payee information as far as where funds were spent."

Gilzean's leadership of the elections office has been under more scrutiny since he pledged millions of unused dollars in his budget for a community college scholarship and other activities. Diamond said an informant had stepped forward telling them about even more money that went to a nonprofit.

"There was something in excess of a million dollars given to a nonprofit organization. We don't have all the facts about that."

Diamond is going to be at the county commission meeting on Dec. 17 with an update on their latest findings. Mayor Demings said the commission would wait for more details before making their next moves.

"Until the Orange County Comptroller has the opportunity to review the records, I can't really make any statements further than that. The people of Orange County deserve to know the facts about how taxpayer dollars are being spent," Diamond added.

