No bond for man charged in 2021 shooting death of Orlando veteran, judge rules

A judge denied bond Monday for a man accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Orlando, following a fight in 2021.

Police said 34-year-old Joey Torres and a friend had just had some food and drinks downtown, and were walking back to Torres' vehicle during the early morning hours of May 2, 2021

The men passed by a group of people with no problem. After passing a second group, police said 25-year-old Shaun Engram Jr. stood in front of Torres, put his hands on him, and said he couldn't pass through.

Police said a fight ensued and several of Engram Jr.'s friends tried to attack Torres. Officials said Ingram Jr. fired a gun several times and shot Torres, who late died.

Engram requested to be released from jail on bond as he awaits trial, but the judge denied that request Monday stating he would be a danger to the community. His trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Torres' family said the judge's ruling brought them a sight of relief.

"What happened today – the fact that he wasn’t granted bond – is a step in the right direction," said Torres' brother, Wilfredo Torres. "It’s really demonstrating that justice can prevail."

