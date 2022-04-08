Man accused of shooting Army veteran in Downtown Orlando could soon bond out of jail

A man accused of shooting and killing an Army veteran in Downtown Orlando could soon be released on bond after spending months behind bars, and the victim's family is not happy about it.

Police said 34-year-old Joey Torres and a friend had just had some food and drinks and were walking back to his vehicle on the morning of May 2, 2021.

The men passed by a group of people with no problem. After passing a second group, police said 25-year-old Shaun Engram Jr. stood in front of Torres, put his hands on him, and said he couldn't pass through.

Police said a fight ensued and several of Engram Jr.'s friends tried to attack Torres and his friend. Officials said Ingram Jr. fired a gun several times and shot Torres, who died.

"His actions display his conduct. No remorse for life," said the victim's brother, Wilfredo Torres, of Ingram Jr.

"The family’s suffering, we’re all suffering to this day," said brother Jay Torres. "He has three kids and the oldest is suffering the most."

Torres was not only a father, but he was also an Army veteran who served two terms in Afghanistan.

"My brother did not possess a firearm. He was just walking downtown," Wilfredo said.

He is worried the community could be in danger if Engram is released on bond.

"We want justice. We need it," Jay added.

A bond hearing takes place on Monday morning. Engram, a former Marine, said he is not guilty.

