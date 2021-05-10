'It makes no sense': Brother of veteran killed in Downtown Orlando speaks out

Around 70 people showed up for a candlelight vigil at Lake Eola to remember an Army veteran who was killed in Orlando.

Friends and relatives mourned the loss of 34-year-old Joey Torres. Police said he was gunned down during an altercation on Orange Avenue.

"It makes no sense. It was so senseless," said the victim's brother, Wilfredo Torres. "What’s really tragic is that he goes to Afghanistan for two terms, comes back untouched. Comes here and dies in the hands of a fellow American."

Police said Torres was downtown with a friend when suspect Shaun Engram Jr refused to let him walk through a crowd and shot him.

"That night, all he was doing was celebrating his daughter’s 4th birthday with a fellow friend. It was the end of the night and he was coming home, minding his business when his life was taken away for no reason," his brother said.

Torres leaves behind three young kids. He will forever be remembered as a great brother, father, and friend.

"My brother was just an amazing human being."

