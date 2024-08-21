NHC tracking 4 tropical waves in the Atlantic as we near peak of hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves as we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

According to forecasters, one system is situated near Senegal and Gambia, two in the Caribbean Sea and the fourth impacting the southwest Gulf of Mexico and southern Mexico. Each wave is traveling westward across the Atlantic.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the waves are not expected to develop.

"By, say day eight to ten, which is September 1st through September 3rd, there's a very likely chance we'll have a new system forming from one of these tropical waves, and that would be typical," Garner added.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season is around September 10, with a smaller peak in mid-October, especially in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

After this, storm activity decreases rapidly through the end of the season.