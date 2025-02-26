New Buc-ee's locations coming to Florida: Here's what we know

The Brief The first Buc-ee's in Florida opened in February 2021. There are currently two Buc-ee's locations in Florida: one in St. Augustine and the second in Daytona Beach. Several more Buc-ee's locations are already in the works for the Sunshine State, including spots in St. Lucie County, Ocala and Leon County.



One of the most beloved gas station convenience store chains has plans to expand its reach across Florida.

As the love for Buc-ee's continues to grow in the Sunshine State, several more locations are already in the works, including spots in St. Lucie County, Ocala and Leon County.

Here's everything we know about the new Bucee's locations planned for Florida.

Where will the new Buc-ee's locations be?

What we know:

There are three planned Buc-ee's locations in the pipeline for Florida.

Ocala

The first new Buc-ee's location planned to open is in Ocala.

For more than a year, Floridians were made to think that the Sunshine State would be home to the world's largest Buc-ee's.

Unfortunately, that isn't the case anymore, according to a statement from a Buc-ee's executive who clarified the size of the planned store.

The planned store will be 74,000 square feet — the largest is in Luling, Texas, and is 75,593 square feet — and will feature 120 fueling stations and 750 parking spots.

The new Buc-ee’s will be located at the soon-to-be-constructed Interstate 75 and NW 49th Street Interchange.

LULING, TEXAS - JUNE 12: The Buc-ee's convenience store is seen on June 12, 2024 in Luling, Texas. The Texas-based convenience store and gas stop, Buc-ee's has become the world's largest convenience store with over 100 gas pumps and a 75,000 square f Expand

St. Lucie County

Buc-ee's officially submitted a site plan to St. Lucie County in February 2024. The official filing calls for a proposed location at the southeast corner of Indrio Road and Interstate 95 in Fort Pierce.

The Texas-based gas station chain then submitted a final site plan application in January 2025.

This location's plans feature 120 gas pumps, 76,000 square feet of retail space, more than 700 parking spaces and18 electric vehicle charging spaces.

The final site plan is scheduled for review in February before construction can begin.

Leon County

The Leon County Buc-ee's is being planned near the state's capital city.

A permit was filed to build the new location on Feb. 5. The location is proposed for the west side of Capital Circle NW, near Interstate 10.

The permit claims the location will be 75,000 square feet and will boast 120 fueling positions.

When will the new Buc-ee's locations open?

What we don't know:

It remains unclear at this time when the Ocala Buc-ee's will open.

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis and local officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the new auxiliary lanes along I-75 and the 49th Street Interchange, which is where the home of the first Buc-ee’s in Marion County will be.

There has been no announced groundbreaking or opening date for the St. Lucie County Buc-ee's.

The Leon County Buc-ee's is still in the early stages, with permits for the location filed only earlier this month.

How many Buc-ee's locations does Florida currently have?

The backstory:

The first Buc-ee's in Florida opened in February 2021.

The St. Augustine location at 200 World Commerce Parkway was the first.

The Daytona Beach location at 2330 Gateway North Drive opened only a month later.

Both locations feature 104 fueling stations and more than 50,000 square feet of shopping space.

Why is Buc-ee's such a big deal?

Why you should care:

The first Bucee's location opened in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas. It was located at 899 Oyster Creek Drive, on the border of Clute and Lake Jackson.

The store was opened by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, who inherited his family's entrepreneurial spirit.

The first Buc-ee's travel center opened in 2003 in Luling, Texas.

Today, there are 50 Buc-ee's locations in the world.

Although the majority of them are housed in Texas, the organization has expanded to maintain stores in multiple states, including Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The gas station is known for its thousands of snacks, meal and drink options for travelers, including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches and its famous Beaver nuggets.

It's also known to have some of the cleanest restrooms in America – and being a gas station with thousands of people passing through each day – that's no easy feat to accomplish.

FILE-Buc-ees Travel Center opened in Johnstown, Colorado on March 18, 2024. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

