Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a news conference Tuesday morning in Ocala. DeSantis will be joined by Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation. DeSantis has not announced what the topic of the news conference will be.



The news conference will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing.

The news conference will be streamed at the top of this story, and the story will be updated with information following the event.

