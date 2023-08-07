New bodycam video shows Daton Viel's chaotic escape from traffic stop weeks before Orlando police shooting

Weeks before his alleged involvement in the shooting of two Orlando police officers, Daton Viel's last interaction with police was caught on newly released body camera footage that shows him almost being captured, but ultimately fleeing the scene.

Over the weekend, Viel reportedly shot at two Orlando police officers during a Friday night traffic stop in downtown Orlando connected to a homicide investigation in Miami. He was found at a hotel hours after he fled. There, the 28-year-old man barricaded himself in his room and shot at officers. That's when SWAT returned fire, shooting and killing the man, officials said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said Viel has an "extensive criminal history" that includes charges of burglary, aggravated assault, drug possession, and sexual battery, according to court records. His rap sheet also includes two active arrest warrants when he was pulled over by UCF police on June 30, just a few weeks before the recent incident in Orlando.

In February 2022, Viel reportedly violated his probation for an aggravated assault and battery charge in Georgia, Worrell said. An arrest warrant was issued on May 10. There's also a trespassing case from 2019 where Viel is accused of violating his probation, prompting another arrest warrant to be signed on June 16.

Days later, Viel was pulled over by police near the University of Central Florida's campus for a stolen license plate.

Photo: Florida Department of Corrections, Orlando Police Department

FOX 35 News obtained the body camera video of that incident, which shows UCF police conducting a traffic stop on the back roads behind the university near Research Parkway.

Courtesy: UCF Police Department

The nearly seven-minute interaction between Viel and police revealed the man's plates were pinged across campus' license plate readers throughout the night.

When police asked Viel who the car belonged to, he said it was his and offered up his driver's license.

Courtesy: UCF Police Department

After keeping Viel talking for several minutes while police ran his information, it was discovered that a warrant was out for his arrest.

As an officer approached Viel to detain him, Viel is seen running away from the police and taking off across the street, falling down in the process.

"Don't run!" one officer is heard yelling.

"You're gonna get tased!" said another.

Courtesy: UCF Police Department

Viel ran around a building and made his way back to his car, which he got in and sped off with the trunk still open from the traffic stop, as seen in the video.

"Alright, we'll meet you at your house then," an officer yells as Viel sped off.

According to the incident report, UCF police said they could not find Viel and take him into custody.

A third arrest warrant was issued for this fleeing and eluding attempt on July 6.

This incident sparked concern for Smith and Worrell, who addressed questions from reporters this week about why Viel was out on the street and not behind bars.

"That definitely bothers me," Smith said regarding Viel's bonding out after facing rape charges. "I know a little bit about him and I know he's got extensive criminal history, of course, but now it's time for me as the chief of police to protect my officers, to look at why he was out and able to do the things he does because I have to protect my other officers and public law enforcement as a whole."

Worrell said she didn't want to place blame on any law enforcement agencies when it comes to Viel's criminal history.

"I don't want to engage in finger-pointing and blame. All of our agencies are doing the very best that they can to handle a lot of cases with very limited resources," Worrell said. "So I don't want to look back and say what they could have done differently.

"I think that's a question that's best suited for them. All I can explain to you are the facts, and that is he did have a warrant that would have resulted in his extradition.

"But understand that he had three warrants and we just could not get him. We could not apprehend him. And ultimately, when officers did come in contact with him, we see the tragic events that ensued thereafter."