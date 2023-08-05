Daton Viel: What we know about Orlando police shooting suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was shot and killed by SWAT on Saturday morning after an officer-involved shooting in Orlando, police said.
The suspect, Daton Viel, was found at a Holiday Inn in Orlando hours after a Friday night traffic stop in downtown Orlando, where officers were conducting a traffic stop connected to a homicide investigation in Miami. That's when the suspect shot at two officers, who are "fighting for their lives," but are expected to make a full recovery, according to police.
Viel was found by SWAT at the Holiday Inn on Caravan Court around 6 a.m.
He was barricaded inside a hotel room and he refused to cooperate when the SWAT Team was unable to get him to surrender, according to an update from the Orlando Police Department.
Minutes before 9 a.m., Viel shot at SWAT officers several times. Officers returned fire, and Viel was shot and killed on the scene.
Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said Viel has an "extensive criminal history." Here's what we know:
Datin Viel most recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
According to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department, Viel was arrested on March 27 on charges of sexual battery of a person between 12 and 18 years old, lewd/lascivious molestation and lewd/lascivious behavior and exhibition of a minor.
Daton Viel also arrested on other drug, assault, trespassing and burglary charges
Here's a look at Viel's criminal history, according to arrest records:
- May 2016: Battery
- May 2016: Battery
- June 2016: Robbery
- June 2016: Grand theft third degree motor vehicle
- June 2016: Aggravated stalking (dating violence)
- June 2016: Battery (dating violence)
- July 2016: Assault
- July 2016: Trespassing
- July 2016: Burglary of dwelling
- July 2016: Assault (dating violence)
- July 2016: Violation of pretrial release on domestic violence case
- July 2016: Attempted burglary of occupied conveyance
- February 2018: Possession of marijuana (20 grams or less)
- March 2018: Possession of marijuana (20 grams or less)
- April 2018: Driving with license revoked or suspended
- December 2019: Burglary and trespassing of a construction site
- December 2019: Burglary/breaking and entering
- December 2019: Vandalism
- December 2020: Simple battery
- December 2020: Arson
- December 2020: Aggravated assault
- March 2023: Sexual battery
- March 2023: Lewd or lascivious molestation of victim 12 years old or older, younger than 16
- March 2023: Lews/lasvicous exhibition by person older than 17 years old