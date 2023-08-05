Daton Viel: What we know about Orlando police shooting suspect

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed by SWAT on Saturday morning after an officer-involved shooting in Orlando, police said.

The suspect, Daton Viel, was found at a Holiday Inn in Orlando hours after a Friday night traffic stop in downtown Orlando, where officers were conducting a traffic stop connected to a homicide investigation in Miami. That's when the suspect shot at two officers, who are "fighting for their lives," but are expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Viel was found by SWAT at the Holiday Inn on Caravan Court around 6 a.m.

He was barricaded inside a hotel room and he refused to cooperate when the SWAT Team was unable to get him to surrender, according to an update from the Orlando Police Department.

Minutes before 9 a.m., Viel shot at SWAT officers several times. Officers returned fire, and Viel was shot and killed on the scene.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said Viel has an "extensive criminal history." Here's what we know:

Datin Viel most recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

According to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department, Viel was arrested on March 27 on charges of sexual battery of a person between 12 and 18 years old, lewd/lascivious molestation and lewd/lascivious behavior and exhibition of a minor.

Daton Viel also arrested on other drug, assault, trespassing and burglary charges

Here's a look at Viel's criminal history, according to arrest records: