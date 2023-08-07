Daton Viel: Florida man accused of shooting 2 Orlando officers was awaiting trial for allegedly raping girl

Court documents revealed new information showing just how close police came to catching Daton Viel in June before he shot two Orlando police officers over the weekend.

Viel, 28, is accused of shooting two Orlando police officers this weekend during a traffic stop.

Police stopped Viel because he was in a car that was connected to a murder case in Miami.

Viel was also awaiting trial, accused of raping a young girl at Trotter's Park in Orlando.

According to court records, the girl was walking to school last December when he offered her a ride to class. Documents show he took the minor to the park and had sexual intercourse with her against her will before driving her to the school in a red Ford Fusion.

It was the same model car that police in Miami were looking for in the recent homicide case.

He was on probation for several other crimes at the time of that arrest. He was released from jail on a $125,250 bond.

According to court documents, he had a GPS monitor that he cut off, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Documents show on June 30, UCF Police spotted the red car with a stolen license plate on campus and identified Viel as the driver.

The UCF police officer discovered that Viel had a warrant out for his arrest and attempted to arrest him. Viel started running and the police officer went after him but slipped into the wet grass and he got away.

Ultimately Viel was able to get back in his car and speed away.

Viel was then spotted again on Friday when he was accused of shooting the two Orlando police officers.

On Saturday morning, officers found the Viel at the Holiday Inn at Caravan Court at 6 a.m. and evacuated the hotel. Viel barricaded himself in the room and shot at the SWAT officers multiple times around 6:58 a.m. He was shot by officers multiple times and died.

The officers who were initially shot are recovering in the hospital.