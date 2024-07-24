Neighbors concerned about wildlife dying in DeLand pond dubbed 'Death Pond'

Animals are dying at Victoria Lake within the Victoria Commons neighborhood in DeLand.

"The selling point of this community was this beautiful lake full of wildlife – and now the wildlife literally is dying," said Raquel Levy. She has lived in the neighborhood for five years.

Speaking exclusively with FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns, Levy said the lake is home to ducks, ibises, hawks, and fish – all turning up dead around the water.

Levy and other residents who spoke with FOX 35 claim a chemical may have gotten into the water, and they also claim the HOA introduced it.

Residents held a demonstration on Wednesday demanding answers from the HOA and asking the organization to clean the water.

"Our dogs, other people's dogs, and kids, they fish in this pond. They're getting this chemical on their skin from the fish, so it's a little bothersome what's going on, and we live right here," said Brad Stenstrom, a 15-year neighborhood resident. His property sits directly in front of the pond.

MORE HEADLINES:

The water from the pond is used to irrigate the development. Residents allege the HOA introduced the chemical to reduce a blue-green algae bloom but do not have proof to support the claim.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say the bloom may kill fish, but it notes that bird deaths are unusual for blooms.

In a statement sent to FOX 35, the organization said in part, "Since dead birds coinciding with a fish kill is unusual, FWC requested FDEP [Florida Department of Environmental Protection] to take a water sample, the results of which have not been confirmed."

Denise Calio, a 20-year resident, said, "I walk around this lake every single day. So, it's extremely concerning to me, especially all the years I've lived here."

The FDEP confirmed with FOX 35 over the phone that it is looking into the matter.

Residents are still looking for answers.

"It breaks our hearts to see all of this being destroyed," said Levy.

FOX 35 reached out to the HOA for comment; however, the request was not immediately responded to.