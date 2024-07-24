Lake County Schools upgrading safety technology ahead of school year

Lake County students return to school in 17 days. The district is promising additional safety measures by the time the first bell rings.

The district is using upgraded technology to get law enforcement to campus faster in the event of an emergency.

"Reduce minutes and seconds in response times," said Joseph Mabry, Director of Safety and Security.

It's had a panic alert system for the last six years, but there were multiple steps before emergency crews were sent out.

"App-based system on the phone. Open the app and then activate it. It sends an alert and asks if you want to call 911. And then, you speak with 911 dispatch," said Mabry.

That's at least four steps before someone is on the way.

Now, teachers are required to wear a panic alert system called CENTEGIX. It's essentially a panic button attached to a lanyard worn around their neck. This school year, it will automatically sync with the emergency system used by law enforcement, Fusus.

The two companies behind these safety upgrades say this is the first district in the nation to utilize the partnership.

The dual technology starts working together as soon as a staff member initiates the alert. Once the panic button is pressed, strobe lights go off in the school to alert staff that there is an emergency. There is also an intercom and computer lockdown. The system also sends an immediate 911 call, and law enforcement has access to security cameras.

The video stream from the four cameras near where the panic button was initiated will immediately appear. Law enforcement will also be able to track activity.

"[The] badge is geolocated. As you move throughout the campus, the real-time crime center can see movement," said Mabry.

The panic button worn by teachers can also be used to alert campus administration to medical emergencies.

The district says every staff member, from the principal to the custodian, must wear the badge. This also includes substitute teachers.

It works both inside and outside the building.

The district says this technology is in addition to having school safety officers on campus.