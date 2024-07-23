Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee meetings held this week: How to attend

Wednesday marks the first meeting of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

The 18-member panel was chosen by a team of community leaders and announced earlier this month. The complete list of committee members is at the bottom of this article.

The committee will meet monthly, and members of the public can attend either in person or virtually. Information on these meetings is available here.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday at the Kia Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and another one is scheduled for Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The in-person meetings on Wednesday and Thursday will be held in the Hourglass Room. For information about the virtual meetings, visit here to find a Zoom link and access numbers.

The greater Orlando community also has the opportunity to offer their input on the Pulse memorial design over the next several months. The first Open House event is scheduled for Thursday in the White and Blue Rooms at the Kia Center, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. More details on that here.

The City of Orlando has also created a dedicated website to Pulse remembrance, which will feature historical records, information, and other updates about the upcoming memorial.

The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee includes: